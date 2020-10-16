NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match 29

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NOR vs KHP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Northern will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the match no. 29 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 16. The National T20 Cup NOR vs KHP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. It’s the clash between the top-two teams in the tournament, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This being the last league game for both the teams, they would want to finish on a high and carry the momentum forward. Table toppers, Northern have won seven games out of nine and are comfortably through to the knock-outs. They are coming off an impressive 39-run win victory over Balochistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, are coming into this game having lost their last two games. They will be eager for a win here before playing their semi-final clash against either Sindh or Central Punjab. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, NOR vs KHP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NOR vs KHP Probable XIs National T20 Cup, Fantasy Prediction – National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 16.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

NOR vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali (C), Asif Ali

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari

NOR vs KHP Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hammad Azam/Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ismail/Haris Rauf.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

NOR vs KHP SQUADS

Northern: Imad Wasim (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Junaid Khan (VC), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

