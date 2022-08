NOS vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 13, At Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probab

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 13, Headingley, Leeds

TOSS: The match toss between Northern Superchargers & London Spirit will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis(c), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, J Simpson, David Wiese, Keiron Pollard(vc), Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Van der Merwe

NOS vs LNS Probable XI

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Michael Pepper, Adam Hose, J Simpson, David Wiese, Van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Ben Raine, Craig Miles, Adil Rashid.

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, A Rossington, Glenn Maxwell, D Bell-Drummond, Eoin Morgan, Keiron Pollard, J Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Wheal.