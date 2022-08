NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 21, At Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain,

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 21, Headingley, Leeds

My Dream11 Team Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction NOS VS MNR 2022: Best players list of NOS vs MNR, Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between the Northern Superchargers & Manchester Originals will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Philip Salt (C), Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Tristan Stubbs, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott (VC), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Matt Parkinson.

NOS vs MNR Probable XI

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo, Ben Raine, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Sean Abbott, Matt Parkinson, Mitchell Stanley.