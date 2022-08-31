NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 31, At Headingley, Leeds

TOSS: The match toss between Northern Superchargers & Southern Brave will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: Wednesday 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs SOB My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (c), Faf du Plessis (vc), James Vince, Adam Lyth, Tim David, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Michael Hogan, Jake Lintott.

NOS vs SOB Probable XI

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles.

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed/George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker and Michael Hogan.