<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 31, At Headingley, Leeds</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Dream11 Team Prediction NOS VS SOB 2022: Best players list of NOS vs SOB, Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Brave Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Northern Superchargers &amp; Southern Brave will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> Wednesday 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Headingley, Leeds <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NOS vs SOB My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Quinton de Kock (c), Faf du Plessis (vc), James Vince, Adam Lyth, Tim David, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Michael Hogan, Jake Lintott. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NOS vs SOB Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Northern Superchargers:</strong> Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Brave:</strong> Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed/George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker and Michael Hogan.