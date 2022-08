NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 5, At Headingley, Leeds, England

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women: Captain, Vice

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 5, Headingley, Leeds, England

TOSS: The match toss between Northern Superchargers Women & London Spirit Women will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

Venue: Headingley, Leeds, England

NOS-W vs LNS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy(c), Beth Mooney(vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Alice Davidson, Jenny Gunn, Megan Schutt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Gibson.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Probable XI

Northern Superchargers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodriguez, Rachel Slater, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Heather Graham, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick.

London Spirit Women: Amara Carr (wk), Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Charlie Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt, Alice Monaghan.