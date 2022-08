NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 13, At Headingley, Leeds

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women: Captai

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 13, Headingley, Leeds

TOSS: The match toss between the Northern Superchargers Women & Manchester Originals Women will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS-W vs MNR-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Lizelle Lee, Bess Heath (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin (c), Hollie Armitage, Lea Tahuhu, Linsey Smith, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Katie Levick.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Probable XI

Northern Superchargers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Gaby Lewis, Bess Heath, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick.

Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Grace Potts, Hannah Jones.