Not 100 Per Cent Fit: Mitchell Starc Gives Big Update On His Availabilty For Third Test vs India

Australia are going through a torrid time in India, losing the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Nothing has gone right for Australia ever since they boarded the flight to India. Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the first two Tests owing to injuries.

To make the situation worse, Pat Cummins left the series midway to be with her ill mother. David Warner and Josh Hazlewood were also ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries. Steve Smith is now set to lead Australia in the third Test.

Amidst the chaos, there is a piece of positive news for Australia as Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are likely to feature in the third Test in Indore. Ahead of the crucial game, Starc gave an update on his fitness and said that he is not 100 per cent fit but good enough to play the third Test.

"I am feeling fine. There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while. I don't think it's going to be a 100 per cent for a fair while, but it's good enough.

"The ball is coming out quite nicely and I am bowling at full tilt. It won't be the first Test that I will play with some sort of discomfort. If I only played when I was 100 per cent, I would have only played 5-10 Tests," said Starc ahead of Australia's opening practice session here.

Australia pacers have looked venomless in the series while Indian fast bowlers have made the ball talk. Starc added that while spinners will be the game-changers on the pitch, he will try to play an important role as well.

"Yeah, it's been a challenge for the Australian seamers. We do see spin obviously playing a huge part, but the Indian quicks have still played a particular role with the new ball. And if it does reverse, they have brought the stumps into play. No doubt that spin will play a huge role again, but I will have to play an important role with the spinners to take those 20 wickets," said the left-arm quick.

Starc also added that experience of playing in Pakistan and Sri Lanka recently will come in handy.

"Not sure anything has worked for me in the past here. I haven't played a heap of cricket here. I think having those experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka recently will play a part.

"Even though the conditions are different in India, in terms of skill set, it's about how you execute on these pitches. It's not always a case of what has happened in the past. You progress as players and as a group," Starc added.