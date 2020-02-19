Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood during an event in New Delhi on Wednesday said that all the focus should not be on India skipper Virat Kohli as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are big wickets as well.

“I see Pujara as a big wicket and Ajinkya Rahane as well. So the Nos. 3, 4, 5 as the key wickets and we see it a bit unstable in the other parts of the order. Certainly, not all the focus is on Virat Kohli,” Hazlewood said.

Hazlewood went on to recall how Pujara played a massive role when India toured Australia last time and said he would be the biggest wicket for the hosts.

“No definitely not. I probably see Pujara as the big wicket as far as when I’m bowling, the glue that holds them together I think. He’s batted the most balls this series and scored nearly the most runs.

India will play their first day-night Test away from home during their tour of Australia at the end of this year.

