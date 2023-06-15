'Not An Individual Decision': MSK Prasad Fires Back At Amabati Rayudu Over His 2019 World Cup Omission Allegation

MSK Prasad finally responded to the allegations from Ambati Rayudu on his 2019 World Cup omission

New Delhi: In response to Ambati Rayudu's claim in a recent interview that he was left out of India's ODI World Cup squad in 2019 due to his differences with MSK Prasad, the latter has responded to these allegations in his own interview.

I had some issues with the member of the selection committee when I was playing with them in the early stages of my career, which might be one of the reasons why I was out of the team in World Cup 2019" Rayudu told TV9 Telugu.

MSK Prasad Reacts To Rayudu's Allegations "All of us know that the selection committee has got five selectors and the captain sitting in the selection committee. Will any single person's decision be taken or is it a consensus or is it a entire collective decision that would be taken? If an individual can take a decision then you don't require five selectors. So any decision that is taken only happens with the consensus of the entire selection committee. So it is a collective decision. Not an individual decision. I may propose something but somebody else has to accept it. No individual decision will prevail in a committee," Prasad told timesnownews.com in an interview.

Rayudu had also mentioned that he did not like some of Prasad's tactics when he was captain of the Andhra Ranji team in 2005. Prasad said that Rayudu's dislike of his captaincy was understandable, but he did not take any personal bias when selecting the 2019 World Cup squad.

"In a team, a small difference can happen during a long cricketing season. There can be a difference of opinion between brothers also. But that cannot be the reason to carry such small differences here and there to such a big platform like Indian cricket team's selection. Rayudu got selected for Indian Team for all the previous international games prior to the World Cup. When one doesn't have differences for those matches then how come any difference will come for World Cup selections? I want to clear the air that the selection process is a complete collective decision but it will never be an individual opinion or decision," Prasad added.