Not Babar Azam! Misbah-ul-Haq Picks Virat Kohli as Best Batter In the World

Ex-Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq picks the best batter in the world across all formats.

New Delhi: It has always been a matter of discussion that 'Who is the best batter in the world?' Currently, Pakistani star Babar Azam sits at the number one spot on the ICC top batters list, followed by South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq too reckoned that across all three formats, only Kohli deserves that tag. He chose to ignore the top batters Babar Azam and Steve Smith, who caught many off guard with his twin centuries in Big Bash League 2022-23.

"See there are several players, you can't name one. If you ask about different formats, then the names are also different but if we look at just one player across all formats, then Virat Kohli tops the list. His performances and achievements are more than any other player if we combine all three formats," Misbah told News24.

"And in newer players, you can't go beyond Babar Azam," former Pakistan skipper Misbah said. "The way Babar has emerged in the last 2-3 years, world no. 1, world no. 2, top five in Test cricket too and has performed everywhere. The way he is performing, I think he is going to be a superstar in the future and will keep on improving."