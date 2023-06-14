Advertisement

Ex-Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq picks the best batter in the world across all formats.

June 14, 2023

New Delhi: It has always been a matter of discussion that 'Who is the best batter in the world?' Currently, Pakistani star Babar Azam sits at the number one spot on the ICC top batters list, followed by South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq too reckoned that across all three formats, only Kohli deserves that tag. He chose to ignore the top batters Babar Azam and Steve Smith, who caught many off guard with his twin centuries in Big Bash League 2022-23.

"See there are several players, you can't name one. If you ask about different formats, then the names are also different but if we look at just one player across all formats, then Virat Kohli tops the list. His performances and achievements are more than any other player if we combine all three formats," Misbah told News24.

"And in newer players, you can't go beyond Babar Azam," former Pakistan skipper Misbah said. "The way Babar has emerged in the last 2-3 years, world no. 1, world no. 2, top five in Test cricket too and has performed everywhere. The way he is performing, I think he is going to be a superstar in the future and will keep on improving."

India vs Pakistan- The Biggest Clash

India is all set to host the One-Day International Cricket World Cup later this year. While India has not been able to win an ICC Trophy in 10 years, it will be very exciting to watch if they are able to restrain the trophy at home. On the other hand, fans are very excited to watch their favourite team on the field fighting to lift the World Cup trophy.

Once again, India will be seen against Pakistan, which is the most iconic clash. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a capacity of 100,000 spectators, is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in the ODI World Cup.

Not Babar Azam! Misbah-ul-Haq Picks Virat Kohli as Best Batter In the World

