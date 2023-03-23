Not Faf du Plessis! Aakash Chopra Picks 34-year-old To Finish As Leading Run Getter For RCB In IPL 2023

RCB suffered a huge blow as Will Jacks was ruled out of the IPL 2023.Jacks was roped in by RCB for INR 3.2 crore at the IPL auction.

New Delhi: Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener was sold to RCB for a whopping sum of INR 7 crore at the mega auction. Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener was sold to RCB for a whopping sum of INR 7 crore at the mega auction.

2022 edition of IPL was a bitter-sweet season, whereas Du Plessis emerged as the leader run-getter for the Bangalore franchise, he smashed 468 runs. Talking to the RCB line-up, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra backed Kohli to emerge as the leading run-getter for Du Plessis and Co. in 2023.

"Who will be the highest run-scorer for this team - Faf or Virat Kohli? I am going to go with Virat Kohli. Virat didn't score runs last year. It cannot happen every year, so he will score runs and then the team will look slightly stronger. They have a very good captain in the form of Faf du Plessis. If we talk about the batting, Virat Kohli comes to open along with Faf du Plessis. They might not have a place for Anuj Rawat and then Rajat Patidar at No. 3, he has performed very well," Chopra told Jio Cinema.

"After that, they play Glenn Maxwell. Then they gave chances to Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed, and then comes Dinesh Karthik, who performs the finisher's role. The batting looks alright", he said.