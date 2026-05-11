Not GT and CSK! Sunil Gavaskar makes bold IPL 2026 final prediction after RCB’s dramatic win

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar names Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the strongest contenders to reach the IPL 2026 final following the elimination of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants from the playoff race.

RCB climbed to the top of the points table after pulling off a dramatic two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller on Sunday.

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Gavaskar backs RCB and PBKS as finalists

Despite Punjab Kings losing momentum after a strong start to the season, Gavaskar said he still sees them as one of the top contenders for the title alongside RCB.

PBKS enjoyed an unbeaten run in their first seven matches before slipping to three straight defeats. However, they remain firmly in the playoff race with 13 points and are currently placed fourth on the table.

Also Read: IPL 2026 playoffs race explained: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after RCB win over MI

“I would still back Punjab Kings. Sometimes, a couple of losses can actually help a team reset and avoid complacency. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost games they should have won, and that has been a recurring issue for them this season. Punjab will know how important this stage of the tournament is, and they won’t want self-doubt creeping in with another defeat. I still see Punjab Kings and RCB as my finalists for this season,” Gavaskar said on JioStar.

RCB rise to the top after dramatic win over MI

RCB produced one of the most dramatic wins of IPL 2026 by edging past Mumbai Indians in a tense chase that went down to the final ball.

The defeat was a massive blow for Mumbai, who were officially knocked out of the playoff race after suffering their eighth loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru strengthened their position at the top of the standings with their seventh win in 11 matches.

Gavaskar suggests MI should test youngsters

With Mumbai Indians now out of playoff contention, Gavaskar feels the remaining matches could be a good opportunity for the franchise to test younger players under pressure situations.

“In T20 cricket, ups and downs are bound to happen. Once the season ends, that’s the right time to properly assess what went wrong. But at this stage, my view is that the senior players have given everything they had. Now, it may be the right opportunity to give younger players a chance in the remaining matches. That will help the franchise understand how these youngsters handle pressure and whether they can justify the faith shown in them,” he said.

PBKS prepare for crucial clash against DC

Punjab Kings will next face Delhi Capitals in an important league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

A victory could further strengthen PBKS’ chances of securing a playoff spot as the IPL 2026 league stage heads towards a thrilling finish.

Also Read: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene breaks silence after Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 elimination, says…