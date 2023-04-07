Advertisement

Not Hardik Pandya! Ab De Villiers Backs Sanju Samson Batter To Captain India In Near Future

Not Hardik Pandya! Ab De Villiers Backs Sanju Samson Batter To Captain India In Near Future

South African skipper and IPL legend Ab de Villiers has made a big prediction about Sanju Samson

Updated: April 7, 2023 1:07 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is one of the most talented batters in the world. He has huge fan following all over the world. In past few years he has not only proved himself as a good batter but also an outstanding captain. Under his captaincy, Rajasthan has qualified for the play offs last Indian Premier League season.

Impressed by his leadership skills for the Royals in the cash-rich league, former South African skipper and IPL legend Ab de Villiers has made a big prediction by saying that he feels Sanju could lead the Indian men's cricket team in the future if he performs well.

"Sanju Samson, we all know, is an incredible player, but what's his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind for me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. He never seems to be fussed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain." AB de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

"Strategically I think he's pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve over time as he gets more experience and spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler, which is a fantastic asset for him to have in his ear all the time. He's got so much to learn there," he added.

According to ABD, if the right-handed batter continues to put up some good performances for Team India in the coming years, he will not be surprised to see him as the captain of Indian cricket team.

"But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods of time, I think he's going to go places with it," AB de Villiers concluded.

Also Read

More News ›
Not Hardik Pandya! Ab De Villiers Backs Sanju Samson Batter To Captain India In Near Future
Urvashi Rautela Reacts to "Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here" Placard Spotted At IPL Match
IPL 2023: RCB Sign Wayne Parnell As Reece Topley's Replacement
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Standing Ovation to Shardul Thakur During KKR-RCB IPL 2023 Match
AB de Villiers' Wife Picks Her Favourite IPL Team & It's Not RCB - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to "Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here" Placard Spotted At IPL Match

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to "Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here" Pl...

IPL 2023: RCB Sign Wayne Parnell As Reece Topley's Replacement

IPL 2023: RCB Sign Wayne Parnell As Reece Topley's Replaceme...

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Standing Ovation to Shardul Thakur During KKR-RCB IPL 2023 Match

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Standing Ovation to Shardul Thak...

PTH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

PTH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 20: Ca...

GOR vs OER Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, 1st Sem-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

GOR vs OER Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, 1st Sem-Final: ...

Advertisement