Not Hardik Pandya! Ab De Villiers Backs Sanju Samson Batter To Captain India In Near Future

South African skipper and IPL legend Ab de Villiers has made a big prediction about Sanju Samson

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is one of the most talented batters in the world. He has huge fan following all over the world. In past few years he has not only proved himself as a good batter but also an outstanding captain. Under his captaincy, Rajasthan has qualified for the play offs last Indian Premier League season.

Impressed by his leadership skills for the Royals in the cash-rich league, former South African skipper and IPL legend Ab de Villiers has made a big prediction by saying that he feels Sanju could lead the Indian men's cricket team in the future if he performs well.

"Sanju Samson, we all know, is an incredible player, but what's his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind for me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. He never seems to be fussed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain." AB de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

"Strategically I think he's pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve over time as he gets more experience and spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler, which is a fantastic asset for him to have in his ear all the time. He's got so much to learn there," he added.

According to ABD, if the right-handed batter continues to put up some good performances for Team India in the coming years, he will not be surprised to see him as the captain of Indian cricket team.