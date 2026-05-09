Not Hardik Pandya! Mumbai Indians receive huge boost as THIS star set to return for RCB clash

Mumbai Indians are likely to receive a major boost ahead of their important IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with star batter Suryakumar Yadav expected to rejoin the squad in Raipur after the birth of his first child.

Suryakumar had briefly left the Mumbai Indians camp to be with his wife Devika Shetty, who gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. The India T20 captain shared the happy news through social media, raising some doubts about his availability for MI’s next game.

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However, recent reports suggest the senior batter is expected to link up with the squad soon and could feature in Sunday’s high-profile clash against RCB.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to return for RCB clash

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which is hosting its first IPL 2026 match this season as RCB’s second home venue.

With Virat Kohli leading RCB’s batting unit and Suryakumar likely to return for MI, fans are expected to witness a star-studded contest between two of the biggest teams in the tournament.

A huge crowd is also expected in Raipur for the much-awaited IPL encounter.

Hardik Pandya’s fitness still under observation

While Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be available, Mumbai Indians are still waiting on a final decision regarding captain Hardik Pandya’s fitness.

Suryakumar had led MI in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, but it remains unclear whether he will continue as captain against RCB.

Hardik reportedly did not take part in training on Friday in Raipur, though he is expected to attend the team’s evening session. The franchise’s medical staff, including head of sports medicine Ben Langley and physio Nitin Patel, will assess his condition before taking a final call.

Mumbai Indians eye strong finish to league stage

After the clash against RCB, Mumbai Indians will head into a busy final phase of the league stage with matches across multiple venues.

MI will next travel to Dharamsala to face Punjab Kings on May 14 before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 20. Their final league match of IPL 2026 will be against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24.

With the playoff race heating up, Mumbai Indians will hope their experienced stars are fully fit and available for the crucial matches ahead.

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