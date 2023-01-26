Not His Double Century! Ishan Kishan Talks About One Of His Most Memorable Moments In Cricket

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan created history last month, he smashed 210 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram during the third ODI of three-match series.

After scoring double century, the star batter has earned a maiden Test call-up as well for the upcoming series against Australia. India is playing 1st T20I against New Zealand on Friday, 27 January 2023 in Ranchi.

Ishan would like to make big runs again in Ranchi and entertain the local fans who have seen him play at the venue during domestic matches.

In a recent video uploaded on BCCI's twitter and instagram handle Ishan revealed one of his most memorable moments, surprisingly it wasn't the time when he smashed double-ton but MS Dhoni's autograph that he took when he first met him at the age of 18.

"The one time I asked autograph from MS Dhoni, when I was 18 years old and I finally saw him for the first time it was very memorable moment for me, it still is. I am proud to have his autograph on my bat" Ishan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

He also mentioned that former Indian skipper is his cricketing idol and coming from the same place he really want to fit in his shoes.

My cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni coming from same place, he also played for Jharkhand so I really wanted to fill his shoes and now that I am here I will make sure that I make my team win so many other games.