Not His Double Century! Ishan Kishan Talks About One Of His Most Memorable Moments In Cricket -
Ishan would like to make big runs again in Ranchi and entertain the local fans who have seen him play at the venue during domestic matches.
New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan created history last month, he smashed 210 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram during the third ODI of three-match series. After scoring double century, the star batter has earned a maiden Test call-up as well for the upcoming series against Australia. India is playing 1st T20I against New Zealand on Friday, 27 January 2023 in Ranchi. Ishan would like to make big runs again in Ranchi and entertain the local fans who have seen him play at the venue during domestic matches. In a recent video uploaded on BCCI's twitter and instagram handle Ishan revealed one of his most memorable moments, surprisingly it wasn't the time when he smashed double-ton but MS Dhoni's autograph that he took when he first met him at the age of 18. "The one time I asked autograph from MS Dhoni, when I was 18 years old and I finally saw him for the first time it was very memorable moment for me, it still is. I am proud to have his autograph on my bat" Ishan said.
He also mentioned that former Indian skipper is his cricketing idol and coming from the same place he really want to fit in his shoes. My cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni coming from same place, he also played for Jharkhand so I really wanted to fill his shoes and now that I am here I will make sure that I make my team win so many other games.View this post on Instagram
Also Read
- Not His Double Century! Ishan Kishan Talks About One Of His Most Memorable Moments In Cricket -
- Shivam Mavi's Coach Calls Him 'Complete Package', Predicts Pacer Will Soon Play All Three Formats For India
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
- Former Indian Skippers MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Gifts Luxurious Vehicles To KL Rahul On His Wedding
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral
Also Read More News ›
- Not His Double Century! Ishan Kishan Talks About One Of His Most Memorable Moments In Cricket -
- Shivam Mavi's Coach Calls Him 'Complete Package', Predicts Pacer Will Soon Play All Three Formats For India
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
- Former Indian Skippers MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Gifts Luxurious Vehicles To KL Rahul On His Wedding
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS