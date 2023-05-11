'Not India, Australia Or England; Afghanistan Can Win The ODI World Cup 2023': Graeme Swann

England spinner Graeme Swann has said that Afghanistan can win the upcoming ODI World Cup in India due to the presence of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed in the team.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans are flying high in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2023. The Hardik Pandya-led side are placed at the helm of the points table. One of the main reasons for GT's success has been their Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. Rashid Khan has been brilliant in the tournament, taking 19 wickets in 11 matches while Noor has also been very impactful.

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes if Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed can carry on their current form to the ODI World Cup, set to be played in India, Afghanistan will be a strong contender to win the ODI World Cup.

"Every nation should be jealous that India have so many good wrist spinners in the country. The only nation that shouldn't be jealous is Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are possibly the best two bowlers in the world currently. Afghanistan can win the World Cup if they keep going," Swann, an IPL expert with the official digital broadcaster, Jio Cinema, said in an interaction with selected media persons.