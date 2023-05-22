Not Interested In MS Dhoni, Fan Flies Kite During DC vs CSK Match | Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings picked up a brilliant win over Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to become the second team to reach the IPL 2023 playoff. The MS Dhoni-led side was at the top of their game and dominated DC in all departments of the game. Devon Conway scored 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad blasted 79 as CSK posted a mammoth 223-3 in their quota of overs. Later, an inspiring show by Deepak Chahar and Co. restricted Delhi Capitals to 146-9.

In other results, Lucknow Super Giants picked up a nervy win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach the playoffs. Fans were expecting Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to the playoffs but they suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans to bow out of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings will now play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in Chennai while Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, a hilarious video from the DC vs CSK match is going viral where a man was seen flying kite in the stadium rather than watching the game. At a time when fans are going crazy to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, it was surprising to see a fan more focused on flying a kite than watching MS Dhoni play.