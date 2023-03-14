Not Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat: Sunil Gavaskar Picks KL Rahul As As Wicketkeeper In WTC Final Due To This Reason

As far as wicketkeeping goes, KS Bharat is ahead of Ishan Kishan in the pecking order and might keep the wickets.

New Delhi: After humiliating Australia for the fourth straight time in a row in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and creating several new records, India will aim to end their 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy when they will face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship from June 11 to 11 at the Oval. After humiliating Australia for the fourth straight time in a row in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and creating several new records, India will aim to end their 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy when they will face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship from June 11 to 11 at the Oval.

Earlier in 2021, India made it to the final of the WTC but lost to New Zealand under former Indian captain Virat Kohli's captaincy. The conditions in England will be much different thn India, keeping this factor in mind, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a surprising name to be India's wicketkeeper in that fixture.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar asked Team India to keep KL Rahul in the mind while picking the playing XI. Rahul has not been in his best form since past one year and stayed on bench in the series for the last two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"You can see KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper. If he bats at No.5 or 6 in at the Oval (in the WTC final) then our batting will be stronger. Because he batted really well in England last year. He scored a century at the Lord's. Keep KL Rahul in mind when you pick your XI for the WTC final," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.