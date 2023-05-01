Not Jadeja! Ex-PAK Lengend Wants Former RR Skipper To Lead CSK After MS Dhoni's Retirement

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram gave his opinion about who should lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL after MS Dhoni's retirement. And he surprised everyone by backing Ajinkya Rahane to take over the captaincy role once MSD calls time on his playing career in the cash-rich

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram said Ajinkya Rahane can be the ideal replacement for MS Dhoni as the next CSK skipper.

"CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won't get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket" Akram stated.

"As for foreign players, they don't even remember players' names, so how can they lead. So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he's had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plan by putting a lot of thought, epitomized by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully" Akram added.