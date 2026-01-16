‘Not Just Ajit Agarkar’: Did Gambhir influence Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy exit?

Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain sparks debate as Manoj Tiwary suggests Gautam Gambhir may have influenced the decision.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy shock: Was Gautam Gambhir behind the decision?

Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history, was unexpectedly stripped of the ODI captaincy despite leading India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee cited the need for a long-term roadmap ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the decision has sparked widespread debate, with many calling it harsh and unnecessary.

Manoj Tiwary hints at Gautam Gambhir’s role in decision

Although the call was officially taken by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes head coach Gautam Gambhir may also have played a role in the decision-making process.

‘Was someone else influencing the call’: Tiwary

“I don’t know what the primary cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to ‘fire the gun from his shoulder,” Tiwary told Sports Today.

Tiwary added that major decisions of this magnitude are rarely taken in isolation. “A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach’s input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible,” he said.

Shubman Gill named ODI captain with 2027 World Cup focus

Following Rohit’s removal, the selection committee appointed Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, keeping the 2027 World Cup firmly in mind. Early speculation suggested that Rohit, now 38, may not feature in the next global event. However, his consistent performances, fitness levels, and continued hunger for the game have indicated that he still has the ambition to compete at the highest level.

Tiwary also expressed dissatisfaction with the current team management, particularly the frequent changes in the playing XI.

‘I’ve lost interest in watching ODIs’ – Tiwary

“There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches,” he said. “When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary.”

Having played alongside Rohit, Tiwary admitted the decision felt personal. “I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide,” he added.

Tiwari questions cricketing logic behind Rohit’s exit

Tiwary further questioned the cricketing logic behind the move, pointing to Rohit’s proven leadership and success in ICC tournaments.

“I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don’t question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone,” Tiwary concluded.

India will face New Zealand in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, January 18.