Advertisement
Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer Wants 24-year-Old Batter To Replace Rohit Sharma As Opener In 1st IND-AUS ODI
Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of the series opener against Australia as middle-order batter Iyer is ruled out of the three-game ODI series.
New Delhi: After four-match Test battle, India and Australia will now face each other in three match One-day International series, which will start from March 17. The first match will be played in Wankhede stadium Mumbai, followed by the next two matches which will be played on March 19 and March 22 in Andhra Pradesh and Vishakhapatnam respectively. KL Rahul was stripped of vice-captaincy duty in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy since he is going through the rough patch in his career. Team India regular captain Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the 1st One Day International (ODI) citing personal reasons and Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire series. In Rohit's absence Hardik Pandya will take charge. Former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer picked star opener Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the Indian openers for the upcoming match against Australia. Virat Kohli as the No.3 batter, followed by him Suryakumar Yadav on No.4 and KL Rahul in the middle-order. He also named Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as two all-rounder options that will be included in the squad. In the bowling unit he included Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
My India XI for first ODI:Gill Ishan (WK) VK Surya KL Hardik (C) Jadeja Washi Kuldeep Shami Siraj What's yours? #INDvAUS Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2023
Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of the series opener against Australia as middle-order batter Iyer is ruled out of the three-game ODI series. The premier batter had also missed a major portion of the Test series that India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer Wants 24-year-Old Batter To Replace Rohit Sharma As Opener In 1st IND-AUS ODI
IND vs AUS,1st ODI: 'Experimentation' On Menu For Both India, Australia As World Cup Preparations Gather Pace
It’s Been 20 Years, Please Break It: Shoaib Akhtar Backs Umran Malik To Break His 161 Kmph Bowling Record
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Advertisement
COMMENTS