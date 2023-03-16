Advertisement

Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer Wants 24-year-Old Batter To Replace Rohit Sharma As Opener In 1st IND-AUS ODI

Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of the series opener against Australia as middle-order batter Iyer is ruled out of the three-game ODI series.

Updated: March 16, 2023 7:28 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: After four-match Test battle, India and Australia will now face each other in three match One-day International series, which will start from March 17. The first match will be played in Wankhede stadium Mumbai, followed by the next two matches which will be played on March 19 and March 22 in Andhra Pradesh and Vishakhapatnam respectively.

KL Rahul was stripped of vice-captaincy duty in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy since he is going through the rough patch in his career. Team India regular captain Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the 1st One Day International (ODI) citing personal reasons and Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire series. In Rohit's absence Hardik Pandya will take charge.

Former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer picked star opener Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the Indian openers for the upcoming match against Australia. Virat Kohli as the No.3 batter, followed by him Suryakumar Yadav on No.4 and KL Rahul in the middle-order. He also named Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja as two all-rounder options that will be included in the squad. In the bowling unit he included Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

