Not MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Picks AB De Villiers And Lasith Malinga As GOATs Of IPL

IPL have a massive chunk of legends such as MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, AB De Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is undeniably one of the finest batters ever. But when it comes to IPL, he is the ultimate legend, as the former Indian skipper is the highest run-getter in IPL history. He has scored huge 6844 runs in 228 IPL matches. Not just Kohli, IPL have a massive chunk of legends such as MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, AB De Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

Recently, Kohli was asked to pick one GOAT of the IPL to which Kohli said it is tough to name one GOAT of the tournament.

AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga- Two GOATS of IPL However, after considering it, Kohli ultimately named AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga as two best players of IPL.

Kohli shares a great bond with the former South African batter, De Villiers, as they spent a hefty amount of time playing alongside each other for the RCB. Often called 'Mr. 360 ' by cricket fanatics, the 39-year-old batter scored 5162 runs in 184 IPL games, with an astonishing average of 39.71 during his run in IPL. Before the ongoing IPL season, RCB inducted him into all of the fame and retired his jersey no. '17'.

Talking about Lasith Malinga, he is perhaps the best pacer ever played in IPL. The 39-year-old bowler only represented Mumbai Indians in his entire IPL career and picked 170 wickets in 122 matches with a tremendous economy rate of 7.14. He is currently serving as the bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from naming his two GOATS, Kohli has also answered some interesting questions in a rapid-fire round on Jiocinema-

Most underrated batter - Ambati Rayudu.

Greatest All Rounder - Shane Watson.

Better Spinner between Narine and Rashid - Rashid.

Favourite shot in T20s - Pull shot.