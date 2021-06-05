Virat Kohli is arguably the best captain in cricket today. Be it his record as a captain or his stats with the bat, Kohli has set the benchmark high. Ahead of the Pakistan Super League, Faf du Plessis, who plays for Quetta Gladiators under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, reckoned that the Pakistani former captain is similar to Kohli when it comes to leading a side. du Plessis also added that he felt MS Dhoni is different as a captain.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Du Plessis was asked to compare the captaincy styles of Dhoni and Ahmed. According to the South African former captain, Dhoni and Ahmed had contrasting styles as leaders.

“Their captaincy styles are quite different. MS (Dhoni) is very quiet and reserved and does most of his things instinctively on the field. Sarfaraz (Ahmed) is almost the opposite, almost like Virat (Kohli) in a sense where it is always talking to the players, the bowlers. He is always very passionate about how he captains his team, and he shows it. So, there is no right and wrong way. There are just two different styles. He has obviously been a captain for Pakistan and has got the best out of his players,” the SA veteran said.

The SA opener also admitted that being a leader himself, he likes playing under different captains as he can then pick on their brains.

“I always enjoy playing under different leaders, just to see how they go about their business. I am also really passionate about leadership myself. It’s nice for me to be here and see how he (Sarfaraz Ahmed) does things. Wherever I can, I offer my inputs, if he wants to take it or not,” he added.