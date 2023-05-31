Advertisement

Not Pakistan! Asia Cup Most Likely To Take Place In Sri Lanka After Country's Cricket Board Offer To Host Tournament

As India is firm in their decision that they will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, SLB has proposed to host the tournament.

Updated: May 31, 2023 9:08 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the Indian board's viewpoint in an unofficial meeting with a few of the organisation's members in Ahmedabad that India is still firm on their decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup this year.

Whereas, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board offered the ACC to host the tournament. A top official of SLB opened up that SL has made a proposal to ACC that they are prepared to host the tournament on short notice.

"The SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at a short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC," a top SLC official was quoted as saying by the Cricbuzz website on Monday.

"Colombo or nothing," was how a BCCI source reacted to the talks and cited logistical inconvenience as the reason for its opposition to Cricbuzz website. "We will go with the BCCI," added the SLC official. A formal meeting of the ACC is expected in the next few days.

BCCI continues to oppose PCB's hybrid model

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not support Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi's proposed "hybrid model" of hosting the Asia Cup, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Sunday.

Though Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already told the PCB that they have no issues playing their games in Pakistan. But India is not keen on supporting the hybrid model.

"Now, the impasse hasn't been broken and the final decision will only be taken at ACC executive board meeting that Jay (Shah) will have to summon," an ACC board member told PTI. The ACC member also denied the possibility of putting the proposed hybrid model to vote among ACC nations.

"There has to be a middle of the road solution as you can't put this hybrid model to vote. I mean if there are six nations playing the event, what is the locus standi of the 19 other nations who won't play the tournament? On what basis will they vote when they have no stake?" the ACC member added.

