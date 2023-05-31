Not Pakistan! Asia Cup Most Likely To Take Place In Sri Lanka After Country's Cricket Board Offer To Host Tournament

As India is firm in their decision that they will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, SLB has proposed to host the tournament.

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the Indian board's viewpoint in an unofficial meeting with a few of the organisation's members in Ahmedabad that India is still firm on their decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup this year.

Whereas, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board offered the ACC to host the tournament. A top official of SLB opened up that SL has made a proposal to ACC that they are prepared to host the tournament on short notice.

"The SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at a short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC," a top SLC official was quoted as saying by the Cricbuzz website on Monday.

"Colombo or nothing," was how a BCCI source reacted to the talks and cited logistical inconvenience as the reason for its opposition to Cricbuzz website. "We will go with the BCCI," added the SLC official. A formal meeting of the ACC is expected in the next few days.