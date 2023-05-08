Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report
Sri Lanka is likely to hold the upcoming Asia Cup as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) set to move the tournament from Pakistan.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka is likely to hold the upcoming Asia Cup as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) set to move the tournament from Pakistan. The decision to shift the tournament from Pakistan was taken after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that team India would not travel to play across the border citing security concerns.
A final decision on the venue for Asia Cup is expected by the end of this month as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are backing to host the event in the island nation. Pakistan's participation in the tournament is unclear as of now with reports indicating that it might boycott the event.
Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also not play in the ODI World Cup, which will be held this year in India.
Najam Sethi's Message To BCCI
"In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer," Sethi said.
"There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," PCB Chief added.
However, as per recent reports, PCB Chief has demanded that they will only send the Pakistan cricket team to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 if BCCI secretary Jay Shah gives a written guarantee that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
