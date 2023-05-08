Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report...

Najam Sethi's Message To BCCI "In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer," Sethi said.

"There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," PCB Chief added.