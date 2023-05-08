Advertisement

Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Sri Lanka is likely to hold the upcoming Asia Cup as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) set to move the tournament from Pakistan.

Updated: May 8, 2023 8:12 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Sri Lanka is likely to hold the upcoming Asia Cup as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) set to move the tournament from Pakistan. The decision to shift the tournament from Pakistan was taken after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that team India would not travel to play across the border citing security concerns.

A final decision on the venue for Asia Cup is expected by the end of this month as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are backing to host the event in the island nation. Pakistan's participation in the tournament is unclear as of now with reports indicating that it might boycott the event.

Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also not play in the ODI World Cup, which will be held this year in India.

Najam Sethi's Message To BCCI

"In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer," Sethi said.

"There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," PCB Chief added.

However, as per recent reports, PCB Chief has demanded that they will only send the Pakistan cricket team to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 if BCCI secretary Jay Shah gives a written guarantee that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Also Read

More News ›
Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Gets Support From Sri Lanka, Bangladesh For Not Sending Team India To Pakistan - Report
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 4th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs PBKS 53 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs PBKS Live Cricket Score ...

Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Not Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 - Report...

Babar Azam Gives Epic Reaction To Imam ul Haq's Cryptic 'Allah is Watching' Tweet

Babar Azam Gives Epic Reaction To Imam ul Haq's Cryptic 'All...

Ishan Kishan Named KL Rahul's Replacement For WTC Final Against Australia

Ishan Kishan Named KL Rahul's Replacement For WTC Final Agai...

Indian Players Who've Disappointed In IPL 2023

Indian Players Who've Disappointed In IPL 2023

Advertisement