Abu Dhabi: The decision to demote regular opener, Rohit Sharma, during the game against New Zealand drew much flak. Now, reports have emerged which state who was behind the idea. As per a report on InsideSport, mentor MS Dhoni was the one who initiated and floated the idea which everybody collectively agreed upon.

“It was a collective team management’s call but Dhoni initiated the idea & everyone else including coach and captain seconded it,” the source told InsideSport.

This piece of information was confirmed by India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour as well on the eve of the Afghanistan match via virtual press conference.

“How things went was that Suryakumar Yadav was having back spasms the previous night so he was ruled out of the game against New Zealand. The person coming in was Ishan Kishan and he has done well as an opener. The whole management took the call and Rohit is part of that group. He was part of that discussion, having Ishan as an opener tactically made sense. We did not want many left-handers in the late middle-order,” Rathour said.

The decision to counter Trent Boult with a left-hander in Ishan Kishan backfired as India could post a paltry 110. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being currently India’s most successful opening pair with 1072 runs, the Mumbai Indians skipper also formed a formidable pair with Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit and Dhawan amassed 1743 runs. And in all this, the common factor was Rohit and hence it was a huge blunder.

India takes on Afghanistan on November 3 in what would be a must-win game for the Kohli-led side.