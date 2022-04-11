Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have got their 2022 campaign off to a horror start. After four matches, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side is yet to open their account and are languishing in the bottom half of the leaders board.

While plaudits have been critical of CSK making Jadeja the captain, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri reckoned Chennai should not have let Faf Du Plessis go. As per Shastri, Faf should have taken over as CSK captain from Dhoni as that would permit Jadeja play freely.

“I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai think about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match winner and played a lot. If Dhoni didn’t want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo show ‘T20 Time Out’.