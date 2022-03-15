<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Rohit Sharma maintained his 100 per cent win record since taking over as India's full-time captain as the side beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Pink-Ball Test on Monday in M. Chinnaswamy. With the win, India boosted their chances of making the World Test Championship final. It was an all-round show from India which helped them win. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar picked India's 'next big thing' in cricket. Despite good performances from young Rishabh Pant, Gavaskar reckoned Iyer is one for the future. On a rank turner in Bengaluru, Iyer hit 92 in the first essay and 67 in the second. His good show also earned him the player of the match. <p></p> <p></p>Here is what Gavaskar said when asked about India cricket's 'next big thing' on Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes certainly, he is looking like that," Gavaskar replied. <p></p> <p></p>"Because anybody who plays the way he did...it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket," he added.