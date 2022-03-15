Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma maintained his 100 per cent win record since taking over as India’s full-time captain as the side beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Pink-Ball Test on Monday in M. Chinnaswamy. With the win, India boosted their chances of making the World Test Championship final. It was an all-round show from India which helped them win.

After the game, ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar picked India’s ‘next big thing’ in cricket. Despite good performances from young Rishabh Pant, Gavaskar reckoned Iyer is one for the future. On a rank turner in Bengaluru, Iyer hit 92 in the first essay and 67 in the second. His good show also earned him the player of the match.

Here is what Gavaskar said when asked about India cricket’s ‘next big thing’ on Star Sports.

“Yes certainly, he is looking like that,” Gavaskar replied.

“Because anybody who plays the way he did…it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket,” he added.