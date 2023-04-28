Not Riyan Parag! Dinesh Karthik Backs 21-year-old RR Batter To Become Next Big Name in IPL

Dinesh Karthik feels a 21-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter is going to be the next big name in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Indian Premier league provides a good platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent. Many young cricketers like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag made it to the headlines with their spectacular shows on the field.

In a recent interview with Jiocinema, star wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore was asked about the next big name in the IPL, instead of Arshdeep, or Ruturaj he picked up 21-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal to shine in the coming years.

The left-handed batter, who was a part of 2020 U-19 World Cup squad, has already scored 304 runs in eight matches played so far and young player is leading run scoring for his team. He has three half-centuries to his name, with his best score of 77 runs from 43 balls against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (April 27) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Apart from Yashasvi, DK also backed Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Tilak Varma and Gujarat Titans Sai Sudarshan as well to go big.

Dhoni lauds Jaiswal Not only Dinesh but Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also lauded Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a match-winning knock against his team in the Match No. 37 of IPL 2023, saying that the opener took calculated risks and went after the bowlers at the top.