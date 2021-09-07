London: There were quite a few contenders for the Man of the Match after Virat Kohli-led India beat England by 157 runs at The Oval on Monday in what was a spectacle. But the award was given to India opener Rohit Sharma for his brilliant century in the second essay that set things up for India. Not just Rohit, but India all-rounder Shardul Thakur also came up with a show to remember – with the bat and the ball.

Fans feel Thakur deserved the man of the match for the two fifties he scored and then getting the prized scalp of the English captain Joe Root. Netizens took to Twitter and reacted after Thakur did not get the award. While some comments were hilarious, some others were worth taking note of.

#LordShardul #INDvENG Shardul Thakur didn’t get the man of the match award which was expected as it is called “Man” not “Lord”#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7WL09y65KE Rahul Birla 045 (@RahulBirla045) September 6, 2021

After the win, Kohli also heaped praise on Thakur. “What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings. We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group,” Kohli said.