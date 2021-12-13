Mumbai: It is no secret that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is a big Indian cricket fan. Time and again, Akshay has been spotted at cricketing venues rooting for India. Recently, he surprised one and all when he was asked to name his favourite Indian cricketers. He did not pick the names of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma – as many would have thought he would – instead, he picked Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as his favourites.

Talking to a leading channel, Akshay named his favourite Indian players from the current team. “My favourite cricketers in the current times is KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan,” he said.