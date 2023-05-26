Not Rohit Sharma! Star All-rounder Set To Lead India In Afghanistan ODIs - Report

After two back-to-back hectic tournaments, most seniors will be rested.

New Delhi: As IPL 2023 comes to an end, players will be available for their national duties. But according to reports in PTI, BCCI is planning to cancel the home series against Afghanistan due to the tight schedule. There are rumours that a second-string team might play, whereas all the senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, former India captain Virat Kohli, and bowling star Mohammed Shami, will be rested for the West Indies tour.

Right after the IPL, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face Australia in the final match of the ICC World Test Championship on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, UK.

After two back-to-back hectic tournaments, most seniors will be rested. India will face the West Indies in all three formats in July, and the selectors are likely to name a second-string squad with Hardik Pandya as the captain.

From July 12 to August 13, they will compete against the West Indies in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Then, the team is expected to play a three-match T20I series in Ireland. In place of the senior players, young talents who gave excellent performances in IPL 2023, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, might debut for India.

As the president of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Mirwais Ashraf, is in India for the final of the IPL, there are chances that a meeting between the members of the Asian Cricket Council can be conducted where both the boards (BCCI and ACB) could finalise the further details.

Team India For Asia Cup 2023 Further according to reports ACC board members to decide the fate of the Asia Cup 2023 , which implies that the Indian players' workload will only rise given that the crucial 50-over World Cup is scheduled for October November.

If finalised, the Asia Cup 2023 is expected to be played in September, which means that Indian players will be jam-packed. In addition to that, India are also set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series, the second such series this year to finalise World Cup preparations.