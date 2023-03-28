Advertisement

Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq Picks Master Blaster's Former Batting Partner As 'Most Dangerous Player'

Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq Picks Master Blaster's Former Batting Partner As 'Most Dangerous Player'

Tendulkar used to be a walking nightmare for opposition bowlers during his prime

Updated: March 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters of the world, with scoring 18426 runs in 463 matches, Master Blaster has smashed 2016 fours and 195 sixes in 50-overs format with an average of 44.83.

During his playing days Sachin has faced many legendary bowlers including Glenn McGrath, Mohammad Wasim, Abdul Razzaq. Former Pakistani bowler Abdul Razzaq has revealed in a recent interview that Sachin Tendulkar was not the most dangerous player in the Indian lineup during his playing days.

Though Tendulkar used to be a walking nightmare for opposition bowlers during his prime but according to Razzaq legendary batter Virender Sehwag was the jackpot wicket during Indo-Pak encounters.

"Virender Sehwag was the most dangerous player. After that Sachin Tendulkar. Pakistan used to plan against Sehwag and Tendulkar. Our plan used to be like - if we get these two wickets - Sehwag and Tendulkar - we will win the match. In bowling, our batsmen used to plan against Zaheer Khan. Irfan Pathan was there too for some time. Harbhajan Singh was there. These were the big names who played big matches and performed for their country," Razzaq told the Times of India.

Former India opener Sehwag scored 1,071 runs in 31 ODIS against the Green Army, whereas Tendulkar smashed 2,526 runs in 69 ODIs against Pakistan. However, former Indian opener Sehwag scored more runs against Pakistan than Tendulkar in Test cricket.

Sachin has smashed 1,057 runs in 18 Test matches against Pakistan, whereas the first Indian player to score a triple century in Test cricket, Sehwag smashed 8,586 runs in 104 Test matches for India against Pakistan.

Also Read

More News ›
Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq Picks Master Blaster's Former Batting Partner As 'Most Dangerous Player'
I Didn't Mean It: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Explains His Controversial Statement On Hardik Pandya
Kane Williamson Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record During New Zealand's 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka
Sachin Tendulkar Sights Reasons Behind Test Cricket's Downfall, Feels ODIs Becoming Monotonous
'Have Seen Bowlers Put Ball In Armpit': Sachin Tendulkar Requests ICC To Re-Consider Saliva Ban
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq Picks Master Blaster's Former Batting Partner As 'Most Dangerous Player'

Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq Picks Master Blaster's Fo...

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Ab De Villiers' ‘...

Sanju Samson To Nitish Rana: List Of All 10 Captains For IPL 2023

Sanju Samson To Nitish Rana: List Of All 10 Captains For IPL...

Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: Star Overseas Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2023

Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: Star Overseas Players To Watch ...

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Up...

Advertisement