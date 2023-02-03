Not Samson Or Ishan! Ex-CSK Batter Picks 30-Year-Old As Ideal Replacement Of Rishabh Pant In ODIs

Star Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is out of the action for a sufficient period of time, he met with a road accident on December 30, 2022. It was initially reported that he is out of action for three months but it has been reported that he will be out of action for the entire year.

One day International World Cup is around the corner starting from 10th October 2023 to ends in the date of 26 November 2023. India has not been able to win ODI World Cup since 2011. In Pant's absence India is trying various of wicketkeepers including Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

In a exclusive interview with Times Of India former India cricketer Robin Uthappa was asked about who should replace Rishabh Pant in the ODI World Cup he surprisingly picked KL Rahul.

"In Rishabh's absence, Rahul becomes the first choice right now. India should stick with Rahul as a keeper and batsman at 5. India should figure out who should open with Rohit. That's the only lack of clarity. And the important question is how will you squeeze in Suryakumar Yadav? I am certain that Shreyas Iyer will be feeling the pressure as well", he told The Times Of India.

"Both will definitely go to the World Cup but who will get to play, this question will give the captain a big headache. It will be between Surya and Shreyas. But Surya won't be waiting in the wings for a long time", he further added.