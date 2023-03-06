Not Sara, India's Star Batter Shubman Gill Reveals His Celebrity Crush

New Delhi: Team India's star opener Shubman Gill recently revealed the celebrity he has a crush on. However, it is not Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan. Shubman Gill named the south cinema sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

During a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about a celebrity he has a crush on. In the start, Shubman tried to avoid the question by laughing it off but when asked again, he named actress Rashmika Mandannna and said that he has a crush on her. The news that Shubman Gill has a crush on Rashmika has gone viral now and fans of Rashmika and Shubman are trending it on social media.

Shubman Gill is often linked with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. However, none of them have ever confirmed any such rumours. Even during recent matches crowd used to start chanting 'Sara Sara' whenever Gill was fielding near the boundary lane.

Team India is currently getting ready to face Australia in the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After not getting a slot in the plying 11 for the first 2 test matches, Gill made a return to the third test in place of KL Rahul.

However, despite being in stellar touch, the Gujarat Titans opener couldn't do much from the bat. He scored 21 in the first innings and departed in the second innings after scoring just 5 runs. He would like to score a good knock to conclude the series. It is also a crucial match for Team India as winning this would send them to the finals of World Test Championship for the second consecutive time.