Centurion: While everyone reckons Sourav Ganguly owes an answer after Virat Kohli accused him of lying, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels it is not the BCCI president who has to answer, instead the chairman of the selection committee should do that. Like most, even Manjrekar agreed that there cannot be different captains for different formats.

“Three different captains for three formats is not an ideal scenario but if you are left with no choice and that’s gonna get the best out of the three teams, then so be it. The one very important member of the Indian cricket administration is a guy who doesn’t quite get the attention that he deserves. And that’s the chairman of selectors,” Manjrekar told Times Now.

Surprised why the BCCI president spoke about things publicly, Manjrekar reckons it is the duty of the selection committee to do it.

“So I don’t know why there should have been a conversation publicly or any statement given by the president of the BCCI when really it is the job of the chairman of the selection committee,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in South Africa where the first Test is set to start on Boxing Day. Eyes and pressure would be on Kohli, who has not hit a single hundred in the last two seasons. He would have the responsibility of leading the side in a country where India has not ever won a Test series before.

Kohli and his men would have the opportunity to create history.