New Delhi: India will face Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at the Oval in London next month. The summit clash will take place from June 7 to 11. The BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the summit clash last month, but due to injuries to a couple of players, the cricket board is expected to make some changes to the squad.

While KL Rahul has declared himself out of the WTC final, there are doubts over his LSG teammate Jaydev Unadkat's availability. The pacer injured himself during the net session ahead of the team's home game against RCB on May 1. Even though Unadkat was down in the pecking order for the WTC Final, KL was expected to be the starter, and his absence will be a big blow.

Despite his indifferent form in red-ball cricket for a while now, the 31-year-old was expected to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman over KS Bharat.

Bharat made his Test debut for India against Australia in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy but failed to live up to expectations. In the absence of Rahul, a former Indian cricketer has now advocated for the inclusion of a Gujarat Titans star in the WTC Final team after he caught attention with his attacking knock against Lucknow Super Giants during Match No. 51 of IPL 2023 on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

According to former Indian pacer Dodda Ganesh, Wriddhiman Saha should get a chance to play in the WTC final. "Saha for the #WTCFinal?," Ganesh tweeted after the Bengal-based stumper hammered 81 runs from just 43 balls on Sunday.