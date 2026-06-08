‘Not Under Someone’s Shadow’: Shreyas Iyer strong message after being appointed captain

BCCI has recently awarded the Indian cricket team T20 captaincy to Shreyas Iyer. Due to his consistent performance and leadership in the T20 format. This is just the beginning for Shreyas, but he does have clear and fundamental ideas about what he wants to do and how he wishes to lead the team forward. During an event in Mumbai, the middle-order batsman admitted he was looking towards the challenges’ captaincy will bring for him. Shreyas also made it clear he does not want to be put in someone else’s shadow. It’s been over two years since Shreyas Iyer last played for India. He last played T20I for India in 2023. He was also not picked for the T20 World squad or for the Asian Cup. Suryakumar led the T20I team during this period. As the selectors and team management kept looking away, the middle-order batsmen kept performing in the same format. He especially received praise for his leadership role in T20 cricket during this time, both in Domestic and International. The event which highlighted Shreyas Iyer the most is his leadership in the IPL. Under his captaincy, Kolkata Knight Righter won their 2024 title. Though he did not receive as much praise as the team management and especially mentor Gautam Gambhir, did for winning the title.He kept his performance intact and led Punjab Kings to the Final in the 2025 season. His leadership was held as a major reason for Punjab’s dominant performance that season. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav batting form and performance hit a low-time role. He was also criticized for his performance in World 2026. With the recent lackluster season of the IPL, it was becoming evident that Surya Kumar Yadav’s position in the team could be in danger. The Ajit Agarkar led selection committee picked Shreyas Iyer to lead the India team for the Ireland and England Tour later this year. During the event Shreyas “I’ve got this job right now of or responsibility as a captain. It’s a great challenge. At the same time, I don’t have to change my personality. I have to be the same person as I was before and not try to be someone else or be under someone’s shadow, ” As Gambhir and Sherays once again join forces as coach and captain, this could turn out to be a major turning moment for India T20I cricket, especially ahead of the 2028 T20I World Cup.

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