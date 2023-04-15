Not Virat Kohli! Ab De Villiers Picks 4-Time Winner As G.O.A.T. of IPL - WATCH

New Delhi: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is not part of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League as a player this year, but is doing commentary and is associated with Jio Cinema as an expert. The former South African skipper has played in he IPL for14 years before calling time on his career in 2021. During his association with the league, ABD has played along side many superstar players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli. But when he was asked to pick the G.O.A.T. of IPL, he snubbed all of them and has instead picked his long-time rival as the greatest player.

Speaking on Jiocinema show, when he was asked to pick the G.O.A.T. of IPL, De Villiers named CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

However, De Villiers' choice won't surprise many because he has named no other than MS Dhoni as the G.O.A.T. of the IPL. Dhoni, who is leading CSK in the ongoing 2023 edition of the Cash-Rich League, is a four-time IPL winner with CSK and is one of the seven batters who has managed to score more than 5000 runs in the tournament.