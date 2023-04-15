Not Virat Kohli! Ab De Villiers Picks 4-Time Winner As G.O.A.T. of IPL - WATCH
Ab de Villiers snubs Virat Kohli and has instead picked a CSK superstar as G.O.A.T. of IPL.
New Delhi: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is not part of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League as a player this year, but is doing commentary and is associated with Jio Cinema as an expert. The former South African skipper has played in he IPL for14 years before calling time on his career in 2021. During his association with the league, ABD has played along side many superstar players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli. But when he was asked to pick the G.O.A.T. of IPL, he snubbed all of them and has instead picked his long-time rival as the greatest player.
Speaking on Jiocinema show, when he was asked to pick the G.O.A.T. of IPL, De Villiers named CSK skipper MS Dhoni.
However, De Villiers' choice won't surprise many because he has named no other than MS Dhoni as the G.O.A.T. of the IPL. Dhoni, who is leading CSK in the ongoing 2023 edition of the Cash-Rich League, is a four-time IPL winner with CSK and is one of the seven batters who has managed to score more than 5000 runs in the tournament.
"MS Dhoni" is the GOAT of IPL ??
- Ab De Villiers
Slipper shot to #Dhoni haters who trolled him comparing to #Abd ??
Only one Super One MS Dhoni ?? pic.twitter.com/cd3pwkyO1t
Dwarkesh Dhfm (@DhfmDwarakesh) April 13, 2023
Dhoni helped CSK reach nine IPL finals and 11 playoffs in the 13 editions of their participation in the league.
In the same interaction, the former cricketer also named a cricketer who he sees to captain India. He shockingly named Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson to lead India in the future.
"Sanju Samson, we all know, is an incredible player, but what's his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind for me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. He never seems to be fussed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain. Strategically I think he's pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve over time as he gets more experience and spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler," ABD said on Jio Cinema.
