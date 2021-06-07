With days to go for the inaugural World Test Championship final, predictions have already started. While some believe New Zealand would have the edge because they would have got acclimatised to English conditions after playing two Tests against the hosts in the build-up to the showpiece event, others feel India has all their bases covered and they have too much quality to feel worried.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now spoken on the upcoming match and predicted the ‘most valuable player’. While most must have thought it would be Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, or Rohit Sharma, Kaneria felt otherwise. According to the former spinner, Ravindra Jadeja would be the one to watch out for. Kaneria feels that one just cannot keep Jadeja out of the game and reckoned he has to play.

“Because I think that bowlers play a very important role, irrespective of what format you’re playing. If they’re taking wickets, they’ll win the match. If we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, he is a triple-dimensional player. He is such a player that you just can’t keep him out, he simply has to play,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian allrounder has played five Tests on English soil in the past picking up 15 wickets and scoring 276 runs, which includes two fifties.

“He will give you key wickets in key intervals. He will give your runs lower down the order, stitch partnerships and will even affect a couple of brilliant run-outs while fielding. So, he is going to be the most valuable player in the final for India,” the former leg-spinner added.