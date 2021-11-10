Dubai: Team India may have faced an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, but there is no denying the quality of the Indian batters. After losing their first two games in a humiliating manner, the Virat Kohli-led side bounced back in style as the batters started finding their touch – but again – it was too little too late.

Ex-South African pacer Dale Steyn has now picked the current Indian batter who would have troubled him the most and it is a surprise as the players are not Rohit Sharma or Kohli as fans may have expected. During a Q&A session on Tuesday on Twitter, a fan asked Steyn: “In today’s generation which batter do you think would have created a problem for you as a bowler?”

Steyn used merely two letters to reply to the fan. The two letters were ‘KL’. The ex-South African speedster seems to be impressed by the India opener.

KL Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

Be it Tests or the IPL or the T20 WC, Rahul has been in ominous touch. He scored 315 runs in the Tests versus England and then amassed 626 runs in the IPL before smashing three consecutive fifties in the T20 World Cup.

Rahul has now been made the vice-captain for the upcoming home series versus New Zealand. He will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy.

Calling the problem ‘real’, Steyn also spoke about the bio-bubble fatigue that Indian players faced during the T20 WC. He said: “I think it’s very real. It’s incredibly difficult and I think everyone worldwide had a taste of it during their lockdowns. As sports people it’s even more difficult as now you have no escape, no way to find normalcy in a already crazy lifestyle. Bubble life needs a relook.”