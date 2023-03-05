Not Virat Kohli Or Suryakumar Yadav, AB De Villiers Picks Rashid Khan As Greatest T20 Player Of All Time

AB de Villiers picked Rashid Khan as greatest T20 player of all-time.

New Delhi: T20 cricket requires a different set of skills and temperament to succeed, which is not everyone's cup of tea. When it comes to the greatest T20 players of all-time, one name that comes to mind without a second thought is AB de Villiers.

Be it with the national team or franchise cricket, AB de Villiers ruled the format and played some of the most astonishing innings ever played in the game. While none will argue that ABD was one of the best in business in T20s, the South African veteran feels Rashid Khan is the greatest T20 player of all-time. De Villiers said that Rashid's all-round skills and lion's heart makes him the best player the game has seen in the format.

"My greatest T20 player of all time is none other than Rashid Khan. He delivers with bat and ball. Match winner in both departments; he is a livewire in the field and has got the heart of a lion. He always wants to win; he's very competitive, and he's right there with one of the best T20 players. Not one of the best, the best," ABD said.

Rashid's praise from De Villiers doesn't come as a surprise though. The leg-spinner has 126 T20I wickets to his name in just 77 matches to go along with 112 wickets in 92 IPL matches. Rashid has a stellar record in other prominent leagues like BBL and PSL. Currently, the leggie is playing for Lahore Qalandars in PSL. The spinner was in peak form in Lahore's last game against Multan Sultans and picked three wickets for 15 runs to script a brilliant 15-run win for his team.