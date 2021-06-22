Dream11 Team Prediction NOT vs WOR

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips T20 Blast Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire at Trent Bridge, 11:00 PM, June 22.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NOT vs WOR, English T20 Blast 2021, Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Player List, Worcestershire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire T20 Match, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – NOT vs WOR T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire English T20 Blast 2021

NOT vs WOR TOSS TIME: 10:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 11:00 PM IST, 22 June.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

NOT vs WOR My Dream11 Team

Tom Moores, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Steven Mullaney, Brett D’Oliviera, Matt Carter, Luke Fletcher, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliviera

NOT vs WOR Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Tom Moores (wk), Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Calvin Harrison and Jake Ball

Worcestershire Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliviera, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington and Charlie Morris

NOT vs WOR Squads

Nottinghamshire Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Worcestershire Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Ish Sodhi and Ben Dwarshuis

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOT Dream11 Team/ WOR Dream11 Team/ Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team/ Worcestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more