Not Waqar Younis But These Indian Pacers Are Umran Malik’s Bowling Idols

New Delhi: Umran Malik has been the talk of the town since his exceptional performance for SRH in IPL 2022. The right-arm pacer bowled at a tearaway pace and scalped 22 wickets in 14 games. He held the record for bowling the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 (157 KMPH) before it was broken by Gujarat Titans’ (GT) and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who bowled a 157.3 KMPH delivery in the final.

Umran’s scintillating display in the IPL 2022 saw him get into the Indian squad for the South Africa T20Is. Umran’s action has often been compared with Waqar Younis, but if Malik’s words are to be taken, he has not followed the Pakistan pacer. Umran also revealed his bowling idols and said that players like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami inspired him.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” Malik said at Indian Express Idea Exchange.

There have been calls to fast-track Umran Malik to the Indian Test team, given his pace and skills. However, the fast bowler is not getting carried away with all the limelight he is getting.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India,” said Malik.

Malik also opened up on the changes in life that followed after a successful season of the IPL.

“Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice,” Malik said.