Not Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Tilak Varma: Sehwag Backs 29 Year Old Batter To Play For India In The Next One Year

Sehwag said that the youngster will play for India in the next one year.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians picked up a remarkable win over Punjab Kings by six wickets after they chased the 215-run target set by PBKS. With the help of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, MI was able to reach the enormous target set by PBKS. Suryakumar Yadav struck 66 off 31 balls with eight fours and two sixes, while Kishan smashed 75 runs in 41 balls with seven fours and four sixes, stitching a partnership of 116 runs in just 55 balls.

Earlier, Punjab Kings didn't get off to a great start as Prabsimran Singh lost his wicket for nine at a team score of 13. Dhawan and Matthew Short added 49 runs for the second wicket before Short departed for 27. Dhawan was also dismissed for 30, leaving the team 95-3 in the 12th over, with Liam Livingstone at the other end. Livingstone was joined by Jithesh Sharma and the pair helped PBKS march towards a big score. The youthful wicketkeeper Jitesh scored 49 not out off 27 while the English batter finished with an undefeated 82 off 42 balls as PBKS reached a massive score of 214-3 . Livingstone and Jithesh scored 119 runs off 53 balls for the fourth wicket.

Although Livingstone's performance was a little bit of a return to form, Jitesh has had a string of outstanding performances for PBKS this season. According to former India batsman Virender Sehwag, Jitesh has figured out the basics of T20 batting and is doing a fantastic job of adhering to them.

"I always tell kids, just see the ball and do whatever you think you can with it, hit it, leave it or block it. Those are the simple basics of batting and that is what Jitesh Sharma was doing. He was looking at the ball and if it was hittable he was going for it or taking a single. In this format you can't leave a delivery. He was keeping it quite simple," said Sehwag as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sehwag further said that even though MI's bowling wasn't great, Jitesh's shot selection was great. Sehwag believes that Jitesh could be playing for India in the next year or two.