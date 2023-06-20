NRK vs ITT, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 9, Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday
Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match date 20th June 2023
Match Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), TNPL 2023, Match 10
Start time 7:15 PM IST
Venue NPR College Ground, Dindigul
Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10 -Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch at NPR College Ground is anticipated to provide favorable conditions for both pacers and spinners, making it an ideal setting for a high-scoring match. It predicts a cloudy evening with temperatures hovering around 29 C after 7 pm. There is a 43% chance of precipitation, indicating the possibility of rain.
NRK vs ITT Probable Playing XIs
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier, Sri Neranjan (impact player)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Sai Kishore (c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy (impact player)
Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10 Dream11 Team
Wicket keepers: Ajitesh Guruswamy, Tushar Raheja
Batters: K Vishal Vaidhya, Nidhish Rajagopal, S Radhakrishnan
All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek
Bowlers: Sai Kishore, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi
Captain: Sonu Yadav
Vice-captain: M Poiyamozhi
