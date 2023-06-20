NRK vs ITT, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 9, Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday

New Delhi: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NRK vs ITT, Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Dream11 Team Player List, Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 Dream11.

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10 -Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground is anticipated to provide favorable conditions for both pacers and spinners, making it an ideal setting for a high-scoring match. It predicts a cloudy evening with temperatures hovering around 29 C after 7 pm. There is a 43% chance of precipitation, indicating the possibility of rain.