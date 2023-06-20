Advertisement

NRK vs ITT, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 9, Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday

Best players list of NRK vs ITT, Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Updated: June 20, 2023 3:02 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of NRK vs ITT, Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Dream11 Team Player List, Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 Dream11.

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match date 20th June 2023

Match Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT), TNPL 2023, Match 10

Start time 7:15 PM IST

Venue NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10 -Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground is anticipated to provide favorable conditions for both pacers and spinners, making it an ideal setting for a high-scoring match. It predicts a cloudy evening with temperatures hovering around 29 C after 7 pm. There is a 43% chance of precipitation, indicating the possibility of rain.

NRK vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier, Sri Neranjan (impact player)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Sai Kishore (c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy (impact player)

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) Match 10 Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: Ajitesh Guruswamy, Tushar Raheja

Batters: K Vishal Vaidhya, Nidhish Rajagopal, S Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek

Bowlers: Sai Kishore, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi

Captain: Sonu Yadav

Vice-captain: M Poiyamozhi

 

