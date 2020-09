NS vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Malaysian T20 League Match

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Malaysian T20 League

NS vs CS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Malaysian T2 League

Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T20 League 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NS vs CS at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur: In another exciting battle of Malaysian T20 League 2020, Northern Strikers are all set to take on Central Smashers at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday – September 17. The Malaysian T20 League NS vs CS match will begin at 9 AM IST. Northern Strikers, captained by Virandeep Singh, are pre-tournament favourites and have some exciting talent at their disposal. On the other hand, Central Smashers also have a balanced side and will look to put up a great display. Here you can check the Malaysian T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and Team Prediction for NS vs CS T20 game.

TOSS: The Malaysian T20 League match toss between Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – September 17 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

NS vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wan Julia, Ainool Haqqiem

Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz (C), Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Virandeep Singh

All-Rounders: Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Aimal Khan (VC), Muhammad Ashraf Azmi

Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Neville Liyanage

NS vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers Ainool Md Yatim, Virandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Amir Khan, Bhushan Save, Syazrul Idrus, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Winifred Duraisingam, Pavandeep Singh, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran.

Central Smashers Ammar Zuhdi Hasan, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Uddin, Rohit Vyas, Janidu Himsara, Nazril Rahman, Amirul Syami Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Ainna Hamizah, Ajeb Khan.

NS vs CS Squads

Northern Strikers (NS): Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Anas Malik, Hakim Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhd Luqman Nur Hakimi, Neville Cristie, Asyraf Azmi, Zulamry Mohdin, Winifred Duraisingam, Aisya Eleesa.

Central Smashers (CS): Ahmad Faiz (C), Anwar Arudin, Alam Muhammad Saif (wk), Unni Pravan Namit, Rohit Vyas, Nazril Rahman, Ammar Zuhdi, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Muhammad Shahid, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Amirul Syami, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ NS Dream11 Team/ Northern Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Central Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Malaysian T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.