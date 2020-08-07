NS vs SH Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain For Malaysian T10 Bash Match on August 7 at 5:10 PM IST

NS vs SH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Team Prediction Malaysian T10 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NS vs SH at Kinrara Oval: The second match of the Malaysian T10 Bash will be played between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters at 5:10 PM IST.

Cricket is back in Malaysia with a three-day T10 Bash. Four teams are part of the event including Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors. Appropriate social distancing measures and strict health guidelines have been issued for the matches which will be played without fans.

Malaysian team captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor said the event will help them asses where players stand as it will be their first competitive fixture in a long time.

“We’ve all been playing practice games since returning to training but the T10 Bash is the first time we will be playing in a competitive environment. It is only after we’ve seen everyone in action that we can evaluate all the players and see where they stand,” said Faiz, who will captain the Smashers.

TOSS – The Malaysian T10 Bash match toss between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will take place at 4:40 PM (IST).

Time: 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval

NS vs SH My Dream11 Team

Ainool Hafiz Yatim (captain), Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (vice-captain), Harinderjit Singh, Sachinu Hettige, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Bhushan Save

NS vs SH Squads

SH: Kevin Dulaj Perera, Virandeep Singh (capt), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Rehan Mahmood, Hashim Islam, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz, Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali, Haider Ali

NS: Mohsin Zaman, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (captain), Nazril Rahman, Shukri Rahim, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh, Rashid Ahad, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Arif Ullah, Charan Kumar, Syaqir Suhaimei

