NS vs SH Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, Match 12 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 11:30 AM IST Sunday

NS vs WW Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, Match 12 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 11:30 AM IST Sunday

The tenth match of the Malaysian Cricket Association T20 League 2020 will be played between the Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters at the iconic Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The match starts at 11:30 AM local time (9:00 AM IST) (3:30 AM GMT) and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NS vs SH.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 12th match of MCA T20 Super Series 2020 between Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters will take place at 11:00 AM IST

Match Starts At: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur

NS vs SH My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ainool Haqqiem Yatim

Batters Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Aminuddin Ramly, Mas Elysa

All-Rounders Aimal Khan, Syed Aziz

Bowlers Anwar Rahman (VC), Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh, Md Sulaiman Ali

SQUADS

Northern Strikers:

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam, Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik.

Southern Hitters:

Syed Aziz, Nitheesh Sethumadhavan, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Ainool Hafizs, Md Imam, Wan Amirul, Anwar Rahman, Vijay Unni, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa, Wan Amirul, Muhammad Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thillainathan, Siyadat Ramli, Aaryan Amin, Nik Nur Atiela

