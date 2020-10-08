NS vs WW Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers, Match 10 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 11:30 AM IST Friday

Dream11 Tips And Hints

NS vs WW Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2020 Between Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers, Match 10 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 11:30 AM IST Friday

The tenth match of the Malaysian Cricket Association T20 League 2020 will be played between the Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers at the iconic Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The match starts at 11:30 AM local time (9:00 AM IST) (3:30 AM GMT) and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NS vs WW.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 10th match of MCA T20 Super Series 2020 between Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers will take place at 11:00 AM IST

Match Starts At: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur

NS vs WW My Dream11 Team

Keeper Shafiq Sharif

Batters Virandeep Singh (c), Bhushan Vilas Save, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy (vc)

All-Rounders Aimal Khan, Amir Khan, Dhivendran Mogan

Bowlers Raj Kumar Rajendran, Pavandeep Singh, Abdul Rashid Ahad

SQUADS

Northern Strikers:

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam, Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik.

Western Warriors:

Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haide

